Financial Survey: 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) vs. Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hecla Mining and 5E Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hecla Mining 0 0 4 0 3.00 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hecla Mining currently has a consensus price target of $7.42, indicating a potential upside of 85.14%. 5E Advanced Materials has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.46%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Hecla Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Hecla Mining and 5E Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hecla Mining 2.02% 2.76% 1.78% 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Hecla Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Hecla Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hecla Mining and 5E Advanced Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hecla Mining $807.47 million 2.68 $35.10 million ($0.16) -25.06 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hecla Mining has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

Summary

Hecla Mining beats 5E Advanced Materials on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hecla Mining (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday mine situated in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian mine situated in the city of Durango, Mexico. The company also holds 100% interests in the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada; and the Hollister and Midas mines situated in Elko County, Nevada. Hecla Mining Company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About 5E Advanced Materials (Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

