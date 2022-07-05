FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) & Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Critical Analysis

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get FTC Solar alerts:

20.4% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

FTC Solar has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FTC Solar and Ascent Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 2 0 5 1 2.63 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTC Solar presently has a consensus target price of $7.09, suggesting a potential upside of 89.60%. Given FTC Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -51.28% -54.97% -35.87% Ascent Solar Technologies -1,202.14% N/A -110.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FTC Solar and Ascent Solar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $270.52 million 1.39 -$106.59 million ($1.47) -2.54 Ascent Solar Technologies $610,000.00 278.32 -$6.00 million N/A N/A

Ascent Solar Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTC Solar.

Summary

FTC Solar beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Ascent Solar Technologies (Get Rating)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.