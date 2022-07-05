Brokerages Set Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Price Target at GBX 393.75

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 393.75 ($4.77).

BAB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 356 ($4.31) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.81) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 317.80 ($3.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 324.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.10. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -1.96. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 253.60 ($3.07) and a one year high of GBX 388.47 ($4.70).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.