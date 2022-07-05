Analysts Set E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Price Target at $11.50

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on E.On from €11.00 ($11.46) to €10.50 ($10.94) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on E.On from €11.50 ($11.98) to €11.00 ($11.46) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on E.On from €12.00 ($12.50) to €12.50 ($13.02) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61. E.On has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $33.11 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that E.On will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.3799 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. E.On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

