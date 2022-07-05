Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,574.17 ($19.06).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.38) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($13.80) to GBX 1,500 ($18.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.16) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($16.65) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

BYG opened at GBX 1,290 ($15.62) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,191 ($14.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,760 ($21.31). The company has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 335.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,305.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,436.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.40 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $20.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

