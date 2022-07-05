Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €20.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.35) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.04) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.63) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($20.83) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday.

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €11.32 ($11.79) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of -0.71. Uniper has a twelve month low of €12.76 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of €42.45 ($44.22). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.70.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

