Analysts Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target at C$6.72

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.61.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$5.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$3.63 on Thursday. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$3.45 and a 1-year high of C$6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$736.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.49.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

