Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) Receives C$94.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$94.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVEI. Cowen lowered their price objective on Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Nuvei from C$143.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nuvei in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group increased their price objective on Nuvei to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NVEI stock opened at C$46.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.22. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of C$44.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$180.00.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

