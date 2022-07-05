The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Up 36.4% in June

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The InterGroup from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of The InterGroup worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTG opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The InterGroup has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter. The InterGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%.

The InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5 levels underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

