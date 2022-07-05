Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Momentus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:MNTS opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. Momentus has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

Momentus ( NASDAQ:MNTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Momentus will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Momentus news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 20,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $65,050.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 960,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentus in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Momentus in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentus in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Momentus in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Momentus by 77.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

