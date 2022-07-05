Head-To-Head Contrast: T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE) and Volta (NYSE:VLTA)

T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE – Get Rating) and Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get T.J.T. alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for T.J.T. and Volta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T.J.T. 0 0 0 0 N/A Volta 1 4 3 0 2.25

Volta has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 388.72%. Given Volta’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Volta is more favorable than T.J.T..

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares T.J.T. and Volta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T.J.T. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Volta $32.31 million 6.90 -$276.60 million N/A N/A

T.J.T. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Volta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Volta shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Volta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares T.J.T. and Volta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T.J.T. N/A N/A N/A Volta N/A -92.38% -43.75%

Risk & Volatility

T.J.T. has a beta of -0.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volta has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Volta beats T.J.T. on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

T.J.T. Company Profile (Get Rating)

T.J.T., Inc. engages in repairing and reconditioning axles and tires for the manufactured housing industry in the United States. It also distributes vinyl siding products, piers, and related set-up products, as well as skirting and other aftermarket accessories. The company serves primarily manufactured housing factories, manufactured housing dealers, contractors, and site-built housing market, as well as to recreational vehicle and residential markets in Idaho, Oregon, California, Utah, Washington, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico, Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, Wisconsin, and North Dakota. T.J.T., Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Emmett, Idaho.

Volta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volta Inc. operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for T.J.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T.J.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.