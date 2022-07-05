Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives $74.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.47.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.22%.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

