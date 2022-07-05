FY2024 Earnings Forecast for LXP Industrial Trust Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LXP Industrial Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

LXP stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

In related news, Director Arun Gupta bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,965 shares of company stock worth $414,083 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,455,000 after purchasing an additional 431,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,686,000 after purchasing an additional 196,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,150,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.