Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Receives $6.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Volta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. DA Davidson set a $2.50 price objective on Volta in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Volta during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Volta during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Volta during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Volta during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Volta during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLTA opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.48. Volta has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Volta will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

