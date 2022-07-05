Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €33.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.38) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EVK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($42.71) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.20 ($25.21) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($38.54) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.96) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($26.56) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €20.26 ($21.10) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($27.90) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($34.34). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €24.34 and its 200-day moving average is €26.12.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

