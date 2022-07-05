Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €130.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($135.42) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €113.00 ($117.71) price target on Symrise in a report on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($112.50) price target on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($111.46) target price on Symrise in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($106.25) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($121.88) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA:SY1 opened at €107.30 ($111.77) on Monday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($59.33) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($76.54). The business’s fifty day moving average is €103.49 and its 200 day moving average is €108.44.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.