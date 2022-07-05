Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €52.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €52.00 ($54.17) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($66.67) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($75.00) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($55.21) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($64.58) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($77.08) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €41.89 ($43.63) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €48.37 and a 200 day moving average of €55.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54. Basf has a 12-month low of €41.08 ($42.79) and a 12-month high of €69.52 ($72.42).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

