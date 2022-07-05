Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €365.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €365.00 ($380.21) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($354.17) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($333.33) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €352.00 ($366.67) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €271.20 ($282.50) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €292.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €285.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €239.45 ($249.43) and a fifty-two week high of €315.35 ($328.49).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.