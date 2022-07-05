Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($135.42) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €170.00 ($177.08) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($177.08) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($183.33) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($177.08) price target on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($177.08) price target on Sixt in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €101.20 ($105.42) on Monday. Sixt has a 12-month low of €95.20 ($99.17) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($177.40). The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is €117.73 and its 200-day moving average is €133.14.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

