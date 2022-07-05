The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $44.94 Per Share

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $44.94 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $44.48. Oppenheimer currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $36.44 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.43.

GS opened at $299.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $278.15 and a one year high of $426.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.60 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $808,203,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

