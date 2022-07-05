STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €48.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($50.00) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($67.71) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($39.58) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €48.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($41.15) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €28.57 ($29.76) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.67. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($12.92) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($22.34).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

