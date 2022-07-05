Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of GEI opened at C$24.01 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.43 and a twelve month high of C$27.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.09%.

In related news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 241,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.09, for a total transaction of C$6,298,804.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 353,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,220,858.25. Also, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total transaction of C$62,476.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,809.73. Insiders have sold a total of 343,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,281 over the last three months.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.