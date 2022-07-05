BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BSIG opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 156.79%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.