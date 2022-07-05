MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Stephens

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stephens to $100.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.20.

MSM opened at $74.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $72.30 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.66%.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,154.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

