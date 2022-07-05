Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $13.01.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,053,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,097,000 after buying an additional 171,170 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,693,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,669,000 after buying an additional 4,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,036,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,814,000 after buying an additional 98,285 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.0% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,502,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,273,000 after buying an additional 1,227,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 67.7% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 8,306,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after buying an additional 3,352,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.