OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Compass Point

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Compass Point to $63.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.58.

OMF opened at $38.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.71. OneMain has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $63.19.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.21. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 66.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

