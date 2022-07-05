SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SITC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.71.

NYSE:SITC opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.61.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

In other SITE Centers news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $5,156,122.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

