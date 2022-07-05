South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

South Plains Financial stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $423.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $53.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the third quarter worth $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 19.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Plains Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.