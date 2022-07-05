South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
South Plains Financial stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $423.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $29.89.
South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $53.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the third quarter worth $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 19.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
South Plains Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.
