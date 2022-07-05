Contrasting BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) & Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of BurgerFi International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BurgerFi International and Ruth’s Hospitality Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 1 3 1 3.00

BurgerFi International presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 166.46%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.46%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BurgerFi International and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $68.87 million 1.03 -$121.49 million ($7.36) -0.43 Ruth’s Hospitality Group $429.12 million 1.33 $42.28 million $1.27 13.09

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ruth’s Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -123.28% -11.47% -7.90% Ruth’s Hospitality Group 9.31% 30.77% 8.09%

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats BurgerFi International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and frnachises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 118 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients. As of February 24, 2022, it had approximately 150 company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ruth's Chris Steak House, Inc. and changed its name to Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. in May 2008. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

