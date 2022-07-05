Comparing BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) & Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and BioNTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talaris Therapeutics N/A -22.90% -22.21% BioNTech 55.13% 122.24% 86.07%

74.8% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of BioNTech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and BioNTech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.83 million ($1.49) -1.54 BioNTech $22.45 billion 1.70 $12.18 billion $57.45 2.74

BioNTech has higher revenue and earnings than Talaris Therapeutics. Talaris Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioNTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Talaris Therapeutics and BioNTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talaris Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 BioNTech 0 7 6 0 2.46

Talaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 823.91%. BioNTech has a consensus price target of $254.57, indicating a potential upside of 61.63%. Given Talaris Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Talaris Therapeutics is more favorable than BioNTech.

Risk and Volatility

Talaris Therapeutics has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioNTech has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioNTech beats Talaris Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer. It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 that are in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. In addition, the company develops RiboCytokines, which include BNT151, BNT152, and BNT153 to treat solid tumors; chimeric antigen receptor T cell immunotherapies, such as BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT221 for other cancers; and checkpoint immunomodulators consisting of GEN1046 and GEN1042, which are in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat solid tumors. Further, it develops BNT321, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody in Phase II clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, a small molecule immunomodulator product candidate for solid tumors; prophylactic vaccine for COVID-19 and Influenza; and infectious disease immunotherapies and rare disease protein replacement therapies. The company has collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Genmab A/S; Pfizer Inc.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BioNTech SE was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany.

