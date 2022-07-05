PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) versus Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Financial Survey

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) and Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get PolyPid alerts:

20.8% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Artivion shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Artivion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PolyPid and Artivion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -107.22% -93.58% Artivion -4.95% 3.08% 1.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PolyPid and Artivion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 2 1 3.33 Artivion 0 0 2 0 3.00

PolyPid presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 311.16%. Artivion has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.17%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Artivion.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PolyPid and Artivion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$42.60 million ($2.43) -1.87 Artivion $298.84 million 2.58 -$14.83 million ($0.39) -49.26

Artivion has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. Artivion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PolyPid has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artivion has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Artivion beats PolyPid on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PolyPid Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Artivion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artivion Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo. It also provides E-xtra design engineering systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-nya, a thoracic stent graft system for the minimally invasive repair of lesions of the descending aorta; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system. In addition, the company offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; cardiac laser therapy products for angina treatment; CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valves and the On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as pyrolytic carbon coating services to medical device manufacturers. It serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. The company was formerly known as CryoLife, Inc. and changed its name to Artivion Inc. in January 2022. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.