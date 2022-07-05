Head-To-Head Comparison: Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) and Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) and Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bridge Investment Group and Artisan Partners Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Artisan Partners Asset Management 0 3 1 0 2.25

Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 44.61%. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus target price of $45.70, suggesting a potential upside of 27.30%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group $330.01 million 1.29 $23.23 million $4.84 3.03 Artisan Partners Asset Management $1.23 billion 2.31 $336.52 million $4.78 7.51

Artisan Partners Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group. Bridge Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artisan Partners Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group 29.40% 5.41% 3.28% Artisan Partners Asset Management 26.65% 146.56% 31.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.9% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Bridge Investment Group pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management beats Bridge Investment Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridge Investment Group (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.