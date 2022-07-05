ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,877.0 days.

OTCMKTS ACSAF opened at 25.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 26.22. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12-month low of 23.05 and a 12-month high of 28.42.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

