Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in June

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,900 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 499,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 534.9 days.

Shares of Alsea stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Alsea has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, cafeteria, casual food, casual fast food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Vips Smart, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, Ginos, TGI Fridays, Ole Mole, and Corazón de Barro brands.

