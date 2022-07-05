AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Update

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. AXIM Biotechnologies has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.07.
