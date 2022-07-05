Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Up 32.2% in June

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,900 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the May 31st total of 214,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:AUNFF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.77. Aurcana Silver has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Get Aurcana Silver alerts:

Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.