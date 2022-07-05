Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PUBGY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($72.92) to €67.00 ($69.79) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($67.71) to €63.00 ($65.63) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($80.21) to €78.00 ($81.25) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.74.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $11.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5066 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

