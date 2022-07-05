Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $53.28 on Monday. Mueller Industries has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 43.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $120,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,202.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.