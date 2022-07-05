American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

AMSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.32. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $118,401.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $72,621.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,110 shares of company stock valued at $436,477 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American Superconductor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 61,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

