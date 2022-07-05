Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.
Shares of FRGI opened at $7.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.97.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.61 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
