QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QCOM. Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $123.53 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.52.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

