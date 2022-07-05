BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,510 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,590 ($31.36) to GBX 2,510 ($30.39) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.25) to GBX 2,200 ($26.64) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,400 ($29.06) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,358.57 ($28.56).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,244 ($27.17) on Monday. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.49) and a one year high of GBX 3,040 ($36.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £113.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,528.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,548.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

