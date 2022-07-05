RH (NYSE:RH) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $5.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of RH in a report released on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will earn $5.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $26.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $7.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $24.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $220.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.27. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.83 and its 200 day moving average is $360.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 EPS.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,392.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total transaction of $724,049.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,009 shares of company stock worth $18,133,573. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 71.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $47,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 355.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

