Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Paychex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $116.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.70. Paychex has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 31.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Paychex by 15.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

