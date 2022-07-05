Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.46

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $1.75. Talkspace shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 374,400 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $269.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Talkspace ( OTCMKTS:TALK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.36 million. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 49.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Talkspace during the third quarter worth about $607,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talkspace Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

