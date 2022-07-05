Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.56

Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.56 and traded as low as $11.55. Northeast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 19,400 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $191.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Northeast Community Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:NECB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In other news, Director Kenneth H. Thomas bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,495.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth A. Martinek purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,423 shares of company stock worth $267,366 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NECB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

