Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.11

Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.11 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 13.14 ($0.16). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 13.70 ($0.17), with a volume of 9,850 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.