City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $474.72

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 474.72 ($5.75) and traded as low as GBX 410 ($4.96). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 414 ($5.01), with a volume of 11,584 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 445.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 474.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £209.81 million and a P/E ratio of 9.83.

In other City of London Investment Group news, insider Jane Stabile acquired 5,000 shares of City of London Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 437 ($5.29) per share, for a total transaction of £21,850 ($26,459.19).

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

