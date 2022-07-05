Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $239.38

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 239.38 ($2.90) and traded as low as GBX 214 ($2.59). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 218.50 ($2.65), with a volume of 144,875 shares traded.

CAML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.57) to GBX 310 ($3.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.21) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 245.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 239.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of £384.62 million and a PE ratio of 575.00.

In other news, insider Mike Prentis acquired 5,750 shares of Central Asia Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £13,915 ($16,850.33). Also, insider Mike Armitage bought 16,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £40,066.88 ($48,518.87).

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

