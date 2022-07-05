AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. AXA has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $33.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3754 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXAHY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AXA from €26.00 ($27.08) to €28.00 ($29.17) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AXA from €30.50 ($31.77) to €30.00 ($31.25) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AXA from €29.50 ($30.73) to €29.00 ($30.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AXA from €35.00 ($36.46) to €32.00 ($33.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

