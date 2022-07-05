AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. AXA has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $33.20.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3754 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th.
AXA Company Profile (Get Rating)
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AXA (AXAHY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.